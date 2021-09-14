Trending #MetGala2021 looks

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is that time of the year again.

The Met Gala 2021 is making everyone sit on the edge of their chairs as they marvel at their favorite stars on the red carpet.

After its almost two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, #MetGala2021 is back with the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

And just like the previous years, you can expect the stars to ace their assignments as they show up to the ball.

Over on Twitter, #MetGala2021 has over a million tweets.

Here are some of the most talked-about looks:

Who do you think is stole the show on the red carpet this year?

/bmjo