Celebrities Entertainment

Trending #MetGala2021 looks

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is that time of the year again.

The Met Gala 2021 is making everyone sit on the edge of their chairs as they marvel at their favorite stars on the red carpet.

After its almost two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, #MetGala2021 is back with the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

And just like the previous years, you can expect the stars to ace their assignments as they show up to the ball.

Over on Twitter, #MetGala2021 has over a million tweets.

Here are some of the most talked-about looks:

Met Gala

Kim Kardashian-West

Billie Eillish

Kendall Jenner

Met Gala

Olivia Rodrigo

Lorde

Rihanna

Megan Fox

Lupita Nyong’o

Met Gala

Gigi Hadid

Met Gala

Kristen Stewart

Met Gala

Rosé

 

Who do you think is stole the show on the red carpet this year?

/bmjo

TAGS: Kim Kardashian-West, Met Gala 2021
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.