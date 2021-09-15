Motorists urged anew to practice defensive driving to avoid accidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Motorists are urged anew to practice defensive driving and observe speed limits to lessen the chances of accidents.

Police Staff Sergeant Jimwil Nuñez, radio operator of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), made the appeal following the triple-digit number of accidents recorded in Cebu City per month.

Nuñez noted that in the month of July alone, they recorded a total of 246 accidents. There were also 190 accidents recorded in August. Two deaths each were logged in those two months.

In all, TEU recorded 1,889 traffic accidents from January to August.

It can be recalled that TEU recorded a total 1,453 accidents in the first half of the 2021, or from January to June.

Paul Gotiong, spokesperson of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), considers the number of accidents in the first half of 2021 a ‘bit alarming.’

Nuñez noted that majority of the accidents involved motorcycles, as well as private and public utility vehicles disregarding the traffic rules.

He noticed most fatal accidents happen when the streets are empty.

“Ang mga critical nga bangga naa gyud sa mingaw unya kana sad wala ang traffic lights mao na ang kasagaran magbangga jud kay i-disregard man nila ang traffic rules and regulations sa mga walay traffic lights signs. Unya mo sud anang intersection kusog kayo mopadagan di na motan -aw sa right ug left mao nang mag abot magbangga gyud sila,” said Nuñez.

The most recent accident was reported in Barangay Kamputhaw where two individuals were injured after a motorcycle and a passenger jeepney collided on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

