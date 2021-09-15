Advertorial Must Eats

From Waterfront Cebu, to you with love and care

During these times when everything seems uncertain and challenging, one usually needs someone to turn to for comfort and consolation.

This is why, in these times where love and comfort are needed the most, Waterfront Cebu is here to be with you as it takes care of your needs while you take care of the things that truly matter with its special Waterfront Care package.

Delight in Waterfront Cebu’s special pastries | Contributed Photo

The special parcel, which one can get at PHP 2,600.00 net, is inclusive of 30 pieces of individually packed assorted sandwiches, cookies, and pastries — specially made to solace you and your loved ones in any way.

Waterfront sandwich – a hearty snack for the family | Contributed Photo

To make it more hassle-free, the city hotel is offering free delivery for every purchase of the special care package.  In order to place your orders at least a day in advance, call the city hotel through the following number: (032) 232-6888 (locals 2, 8046, 8047, or 8011).

Take comfort while enjoying these Waterfront cookies | Contributed Photo

