From Waterfront Cebu, to you with love and care

During these times when everything seems uncertain and challenging, one usually needs someone to turn to for comfort and consolation.

This is why, in these times where love and comfort are needed the most, Waterfront Cebu is here to be with you as it takes care of your needs while you take care of the things that truly matter with its special Waterfront Care package.

Read more: Waterfront Cebu mooncakes are back with a twist!

In order to place your orders at least a day in advance, call the city hotel through the following number: (032) 232-6888 (locals 2, 8046, 8047, or 8011).

The special parcel, which one can get at PHP 2,600.00 net, is inclusive of 30 pieces of individually packed assorted sandwiches, cookies, and pastries — specially made to solace you and your loved ones in any way.

To make it more hassle-free, the city hotel is offering free delivery for every purchase of the special care package. In order to place your orders at least a day in advance, call the city hotel through the following number: (032) 232-6888 (locals 2, 8046, 8047, or 8011).

Read more: Waterfront Cebu opens city’s first vaccination site in a hotel

Don’t forget to like and follow Waterfront Cebu’s official Facebook page (@waterfrontcebucity), Instagram and Twitter accounts (@waterfrontcebu) to get the latest updates on their new promos and offers.

ADVERTORIAL