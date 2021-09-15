Could this be Cebu City’s opposition slate?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A photo circulating on social media featuring incumbent Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president, Councilor Franklyn Ong; former Cebu City mayor, Tomas Osmeña; and incumbent South District Representative Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa has created curious queries about the featured politicians’ plans for 2022.

Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo, a member of the city’s main opposition party, Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), posted a side-by-side photo of the three politicians with Osmeña on the center.

“Aiiieeee na post!!! SEE YOU SOON!!!!” Repollo captioned his post.

Repollo told CDN Digital that his post was simply a statement of support to the three politicians and that they have not been informed of any line-up yet.

This revived the rumors that BOPK will be slating Abellanosa and Ong as possible mayor and vice-mayor candidates, respectively, while Osmeña will be running for a congressional seat in the South District.

In previous statements, both Abellanosa and Ong would not confirm what position they will be running for but confirmed their desire to run for the upcoming elections.

The party has been silent on their line-up despite many of the administration allies announcing their plans to run including Vice Mayor Michael Rama who has publicly declared his intention to run as mayor.

The launch of Partido Panaghiusa of Metropolitan Cebu Water District chairperson, Lawyer Jose Daluz, III, and KUSUG party of Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, also affirms the plans of these administration-allied politicians to run in next year’s polls.

Yet on BOPK’s part, they promised a complete slate, but no line-up has been announced or confirmed.

In a text message to CDN Digital on September 15, 2021, Osmeña echoed his previous statements that there are other concerns for now aside from politics.

“Elections are still far away. People should worry about staying safe instead of politics,” said Osmeña.

However, it can be noted that there are only 15 days left until the start of the filing of candidacy, and more politicians are expected to announce their political intentions in the coming weeks. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

BOPK still mum on lineup for 2022 polls

EOC of Cebu City: No political gatherings for now

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy