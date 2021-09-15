Cebu City EdRadio to return on air September 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s EdRadio 106.7, the supplementary distant learning module of the city’s public schools, will go back on air on September 20, 2021, to assist elementary public school students with their lessons.

This is the second year that the EdRadio 106.7 FM will be going on air. In School Year (SY) 2020 to 2021, at least 12,000 pupils tuned in to the EdRadio for their lessons.

Melissa dela Cruz, the Local School Board (LSB) chairperson, said that the broadcast of EdRadio was slightly delayed this school year because they have been coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) on the modules and to ensure a more efficient delivery of the lessons.

Based on the last school year’s feedback, the LSB has conducted more information dissemination of the schedules of the broadcasts of the lessons because this had caused confusion before.

They are hoping that if more pupils and their parents know the schedule for the broadcasted lessons, more will tune in to EdRadio especially those who need supplementary learning materials.

“Last year wala kaayo tay team on the ground for information dissemination on the scheduling. Karon, we are very much closer to DepEd because nagrely ang DepEd sa among information campaign. We are working more closely with the communication team,” said Dela Cruz.

The LSB encourage parents to assist their children in tuning into the EdRadio based on the module schedules so that their distance leaning may improve.

Dela Cruz assured that the EdRadio can be accessed in any part of the city through the basic radio. She hopes more pupils will tune-in this school year as well.

The LSB also plans to expand the EdRadio’s services to online broadcast soon, but this is yet to be proposed to the DepEd. /rcg

