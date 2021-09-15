With 136K subscribers, vlogger couple ‘JAMILL’ is back on YouTube

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Vlogger couple ‘Jamill’ is back with a new channel almost a month after they deleted their first one on August 19.

In their first video uploaded on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Camille Trinidad and Jayzam Lloyd Manabat explained in a 22-minute video why they deleted their channel.

“Gusto naming maging ano Masaya lang, maging tarantado lang sa vlog na to. Pero kailangan you deserve an explanation mga ka-igan . Napaka-ilogical mga ka-igan nong nangyayari bigla nalang isang ganon wala na kami bigla,” Manabat said.

“Di namin isusugar coat. Ganito kase ‘yon mga ka-igan. Matagal na kaming nagiging-toxic nong mga panahon na ‘yon. Parang alam nyo ‘yon. Okay kami sa araw-araw. Noon kase nasa healing stage kami ni Camille. Di talaga sobrang ganda nong mga nangyayari sa amin. Pangit ng 2021 sa amin. Sobra. Sobrang pangit dito kami sinubok yong relasyon namin sa iba’t-ibang klaseng paraan. ‘Yong mga alam nyo at mga bagay na hindi nyo pa alam. Marami din kayong hindi alam na nangyayari sa amin na amin lang and sinubok talaga kami sobra. Parang gusto kaming paghiwalayin talaga eh,” he continued.

Trinidad opened up that she was the one who deleted the channel because she was ‘triggered’ by the questions thrown during a screening process for a “long-term project” of a brand endorsement.

According to the couple, the questions went beyond the lines as she was asked about their past relationship issues which led to the deletion of their YouTube channel.

“Meron kasin isagng brand na gustong kumuha kay Camille na isang long term project sya. Isa sa requirements nya ‘yong parang counseling. Tatanong-tanongin ka, iinterview ka ng isang professional para malaman kung kaya ba ng sip mo, ng mentality mo, mental health mo atong project na to bago pasukin,” Manabat explained.

The new channel has over 136 thousand subscribers as of this writing.

The couple’s previous channel has over 12.5 million subscribers at the time it was deleted. But they are positive that their followers will continue to support them on their new journey. /rcg

