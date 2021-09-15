Mandaue City reevaluates COVID-19 combat policies

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center is conducting workshops for their different teams to reevaluate their policies in combating COVID-19.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, EOC head, said that since the city’s COVID cases have decreased, they already have time to conduct workshops for their different teams. The workshops will end on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Based on the COVID-19 bulletin board of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Tuesday, Mandaue has 1,050 active cases.

Malate said they are reevaluating and reviewing the policies and challenges of every team in their fight against COVID-19.

The teams under EOC are contact tracing, diagnostic and testing, patient management and patient care, logistics, management of the dead, among others.

Malate said some of the points that they were discussing were the sufficiency of manpower and logistics, the improvement needed for the isolation unit, and the needed necessary funding.

“Kay kung na pakunhod man nato ang ato cases because of what we are doing then that means that we did something right and those best practices nga amoang nakita mao na atoang gi institutionalize,” said Malate.

Malate said next week they will also create a manual for Mandaue City’s policies.

They are also looking at the processes that are being implemented in the nearby cities for uniformity of rules. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Mandaue’s EOC chief reports ‘slight’ drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy