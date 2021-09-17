Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site opens its doors for more celebrations this 2021

Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site is officially open!

Set to bring the signature Bayfront Hotel Cebu experience to a new location, Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site opened its doors to guests last September 7, 2021, along with the 7th Anniversary celebration of Bayfront Hotel Cebu at Kaohsiung Street in the North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

As the new mid-rise hotel is located within the City’s cultural center, it can offer easy access to tourist destinations and serve as a prime location for shopping, business, and entertainment.

If you and your family are ready to celebrate your special milestones at Bayfront Hotel Cebu- Capitol Site, here are a few things you can look forward to during your visit.

168 carefully designed and modern rooms

At the best rates, Bayfront Hotel Cebu- Capitol Site lets you unwind as you deserve to be. Either for work or leisure, you’ll find the hotel an exhilarating place to spend overnight.

Just like Home: Classic Room

Relax in a room equipped with all the modern conveniences such as LED TV with cable, a minibar, and a hot and cold shower, while enjoying a bed so comfy you’ll never want to leave.

Complete Just for Your: Studio Executive

It’s everything that you need, from a Classic Room, upped with a kitchen set up for all your cooking needs and convenience, perfect for the traveling foodie.

Perfect for the family: Premier Family Room

Bring the family along on your travels and stay here where you will not only get amazing rooms and a kitchen setup but also get a dining room setup. Perfect for having a sit-down meal with the family.

Ideal for Conferences or any Occasion

The Borbon Hall has an estimated sitting capacity of 224 persons with stage while the Barili Hall on the 6th floor can accommodate a total of 224 persons and can be subdivided into four small rooms

Delectable Dishes at Breeze Kitchen and Bar

Bring your Filipino palate home with delectable meals prepared by Breeze Kitchen’s best chefs, which you can enjoy in an intimate and comfortable atmosphere.

Come to celebrate

Bayfront Hotel Cebu- Capitol Site will make celebrations and gathering more memorable, offering spacious function rooms, modern rooms, delectable food, and a relaxing ambiance. Make your reservations today and avail of their kick-off introductory rates.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site is located at M.P. Yap corner F. Ramos Extension Streets, Capitol Site, Cebu City.

For inquiries and reservations, call 032 505 3333 / +63.32.505.3333 or email [email protected].

For more updates and information, visit their website or their official Facebook page and Instagram.