67 COVID-19 deaths in Cebu City for September so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths as of September 16, 2021, according to data from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Although the death toll is still yet comparably lower than that of August 2021, which was at 291, it’s also nearing the death toll for the entire month of July 2021, which was at 88.

According to data from the EOC, the deaths continue to be reported on a daily basis with at least seven recently reported on September 16, 2021. It must be noted that the deaths occurred on different dates prior to reporting.

The deaths range from those the aged of 41 to 90 years old, showing that the majority of casualties still belong to the older age groups.

Despite the continuous reporting of deaths, the COVID-19 situation in the city has significantly improved, with active cases now at 1,384 based on EOC data. The cases are on a downtrend since August 2021.

As for the hospitals, the care occupancy rate has been hovering between 55 to 60 percent in the past weeks, an improvement by more than 10 percent as compared to in August 2021.

Only 560 beds are occupied with 430 available for future patients. This means that hospitals are no longer overwhelmed.

The active cases are still concentrated in mostly the urban centers of the city as expected with their corresponding large populations. At least 12 barangays have no current active case, mostly mountain barangays.

The EOC reminds the public to remain vigilant and maintain the health protocols as well as get vaccinated to be protected against the COVID-19.

/bmjo

READ MORE: EOC reports more deaths in mountain barangays

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy