Singapore-inspired living at the heart of Worldwide Central and Ascott collaboration in Cebu

Rising taller by the day at the corner of two historic converging roads, Gorordo corner Archbishop Reyes Avenues in Cebu City, is The Suites at Gorordo. This 29-story mixed-use skyscraper is set to become the Queen City’s defining structure just like how New York has its iconic Flatiron Building, which this project takes inspiration from.

Joining forces to produce this iconic blueprint are two of the country’s award-winning architecture firms: H1 Architecture and Jose Siao Ling & Associates, together with one of Manila elite’s favored interior design agencies, Asuncion Berenguer, Inc.

The Suites at Gorordo will have 198 residential suites offering one, two, and three-bedroom multi-faceted unit cuts to complement the property’s unique profile. A select number of suites come with a den that’s perfect for a home office, workout area, or hobby room.

The development is just steps away from Cebu Business Park and Ayala Center Cebu. Picturesque views of the mountains and the ocean can be seen from the west and south sides while the view of the central business district is towards the northeast.

Architect Siao Ling shared that “an iconic building is one that is easily recognizable. It defines the city as it significantly impacts the skyline. Think Flatiron Building or Empire State Building in New York, Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong. For Cebu City, it’s definitely The Suites at Gorordo.”

The Suites at Gorordo, with its crystalline design, will be a standout. Moreover, it will house the first Somerset serviced residence outside of Manila, Somerset Gorordo Cebu, managed by one of the leading international lodging owner-operators, The Ascott Limited, a Singapore-based hospitality brand loved by the business and expat community.

Hotel living at home will be a daily luxury for the residents, where they have access to the well-trained staff and services of Somerset Gorordo Cebu, such as housekeeping, laundry, and dry cleaning, babysitting, airport transfer, business center use, conference room rental, and even limousine service.

The development will have a sky garden where residents may enjoy a gazebo, a grilling station, and a fitness center. Other amenities include a residential lobby, a residence lounge, and a swimming pool. At the mid-level will be a landscaped open space.

Worldwide Central Properties, Inc. is the developer behind The Suites at Gorordo. This will be their second vertical development project after Sundance Residences in Banawa. For more information, visit www.worldwidecentralproperties.com

