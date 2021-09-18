Distribution of P3K cash aid for senior citizens in Cebu City starts on Sept. 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior citizens in Cebu City can expect their third tranche of the financial assistance starting Sept. 25, 2021.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella released Executive Order No. 144 detailing the guidelines for another house-to-house distribution of the financial assistance.

However, for those who already have their Landbank card, the financial assistance will automatically be deposited there.

The seniors are set to receive their July to September financial subsidy amounting to P3,000.

For the senior citizens, who will wait in their homes for the financial assistance, they must prepare their own ballpen, their Office for the Senior Citizen’s Affairs (OSCA) identification card, and disinfectants.

For the authorized individuals, who will claim the cash on behalf of the senior citizen, they must prepare their own ballpen, a photocopy of the OSCA ID of the beneficiary, an authorization letter, and a recent picture of the senior citizen holding a newspaper or calendar dated recently.

Unlike in past distributions when it was strictly house-to-house, Labella has allowed a few barangays to hold the distribution remotely especially for areas where it may be impossible to conduct house-to-house.

However, no distribution will be allowed at the Cebu City Hall to avoid crowding.

“Akong giawhag ang atong mga senior citizens nga maghuwat lang sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka panimalay sa atong mga disbursement officers sanglit di man nato mahuman og usa ka adlaw lang ang distribution,” said the mayor in a Facebook post.

(We are appealing to our senior citizens to wait in their homes for the disbursement officer because we cannot finish the distribution in one day only.)

It is expected that the distribution will last for 10 days in all 80 barangays.

Here is a copy of EO No. 144 as released by the mayor:

