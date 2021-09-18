A humorous teacher goes viral after posting an open letter to students

GINATILAN, CEBU — A senior high school teacher went viral after sharing a humorous photo of her tilting her head while reading a student’s output with incorrect page orientation.

Fritzie Aileen Aratan-Puray from Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental jokingly posted an open letter to her students, reminding them to submit their outputs properly.

“Pls ug palihug lang ayaw tawon mo pg submit sa output nga wala ma plastar ky mabali akong li-og,” she wrote.

(Please don’t submit output with incorrect page orientation because my neck will break.)

“It started with the student informing me that he had already submitted his output and asked me to check if he was doing the right thing. And when I looked at it, it was uploaded sideways. Then it just crossed in my mind to take a picture of myself where I was looking at the monitor and tilting my head,” Puray told CDN Digital.

According to Puray, the photo was sent to her class group chat and many of her students reacted with a laughing emoji. And because of the reaction, she got the idea of posting it on social media.

Puray told CDN Digital that she posted the photos just to lighten up the mood of her colleagues and students.

“Since it was the first day of school, everyone was really in upheaval,” she added.

As of this posting, the post of the teacher garnered 10k reactions and 15k shares.

Despite the challenges in online classes, Puray said that they always find ways to cope up.

“We always reach out to students, assisting them in any (way) we can. Patience and leniency, these two words keep us continuously moving to help our students and parents,” Puray said.

/dbs

