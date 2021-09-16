Enrollees in Central Visayas reach 2 million

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) is expecting the number of enrollees for this school year to increase.

This school year is the second time distance learning is being implemented for students and teachers around the country.

Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, Central Visayas recorded more enrollees this year compared to the previous year, wherein around 1.9 million students enrolled.

As of September 15, DepEd-7 recorded a total of 2,102,999 students enrolled in the basic education levels for the academic year 2021 – 2022.

Of this number, accounting for 88 percent or at 1,855,785, are enrolled in public schools. Students enrolled in private schools, on the other hand, are only at 246,608.

DepEd -7 is also expecting this to grow as deadline for enrollment has been extended until September 30.

“We’re still in the middle of September and enrollment is until the 30th so we’re really expecting the numbers to increase in the following days,” said Cristito Eco, assistant director of DepEd-7, in Cebuano.

DepEd-7 cited several factors that could have contributed to more students enrolled in public schools which include effects of the economic recession among families, and the threats of the pandemic itself.

Benjamin Tiongzon, chief education supervisor of DepEd-7’s Policy, Planning, and Research Division (PPRD), said several parents decided to transfer their students to public schools to cut costs.

On the other hand, DepEd-7 said the start of classes this year went smoothly.

Unreliable internet connection remained a challenge, especially among private schools that led some of them to adapt to a modular mode of learning.

