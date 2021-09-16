DepEd-7: 24% of public school teachers, personnel fully vaxxed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) on Thursday, September 16, has reported that 24 percent of the region’s public school teachers and personnel have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are 67,488 teachers and workers employed by the regional office of DepEd here, said Assistant Director Cristito Eco during a media briefing on Thursday.

Of this number, Eco said around 41.68 percent, or around 28,100, had already received their first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, around 16,300 or 24.18 percent of the DepEd-7’s faculty and staff completed their inoculation schedule, making them fully inoculated against the infection.

“Most of our teachers and personnel in DepEd-7, who got vaccinated, were qualified under the group A1 and A3. Others, especially those under A4, are still waiting for their respective schedules for their first dose,” Eco added in Cebuano.

Public schools in the country opened the first day of classes for the school year 2021 to 2022 last Monday, September 13.

In Central Visayas, DepEd here welcomed a total of 2.1 million students from all basic education levels of which 1.8 million were enrolled in public schools.

DepEd-7 said they were expecting more students to enroll for this school year as enrollment had been extended until September 30.

/dbs

