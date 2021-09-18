Pacquiao to gov’t: Give our health workers what’s due them

MANILA, Philippines — Give our health workers what they deserve in salaries and benefits.

Senator Manny Pacquiao issued this urgent appeal to the national government to immediately release the additional P1.23 billion for the special risk allowance (SRA) of all health workers.

“Dapat ibigay na sa lahat ng ating health workers ang special risk allowance at iba pang benefits na karapatdapat lamang nilang tanggapin ayon sa batas,” the lawmaker said.

(Our health workers in both government and private medical facilities deserve to be given the special risk allowance and other benefits due to them under the law.)

“Hindi na sana nagpoprotesta ang mga health workers sa lansangan at sa harap ng Department of Health kung natutugunan ng gobyerno ang kanilang mga pangangailangan sa harap ng panganib na mahawa sa COVID-19 o mamatay mismo dahil dito,” he pointed out.

(Our health workers would not even have to launch protest actions out in the streets and in front of the Department of Health to demand the release of benefits they have really worked hard for, even at the risk of falling seriously ill or even dying from COVID-19.)

The Department of Health has reported that it has already provided some P15.1 billion worth of benefits to health workers since September 2020. The amount includes P13 billion in SRA and active duty pay; P1 billion for meals, accommodation, transportation, and life insurance; and P500 million for sickness and death benefits for those who contracted COVID-19.

While the Department of Budget and Management has already released the funds for the third and fourth batch of SRA payments amounting to P888 million, it has yet to release the funds for the fifth batch of health workers.

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap ang pagka-antala ng benefits para sa mga frontliners natin sa pakikipaglaban sa COVID-19. Mayroong silang mga pamilyang sinusuportahan sa maliit nilang sahod,” the lawmaker emphasized.

(The delay in the release of benefits for health workers is unacceptable. They have families to support on their already meager salaries.)

/MUF

