Dennis Orcollo, Carlo Biado make US Open semis

MANILA, Philippines—Dennis Orcollo and Carlo Biado are one win away from arranging an all-Filipino title showdown at the US Open Pool Championship at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Orcollo beat a pair of Austrians in Mario He in the round of 16 and Max Lechner in the quarterfinal round to make the semifinals, 11-6, 11-7, respectively.

Biado, meanwhile, had to go through the gauntlet for a semis slot.

🇵🇭 These boys can play. Half of the remaining field is Filipino! What a hotbed of talent they possess.#USOpenPool 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DsEU2j5sEH — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) September 17, 2021

The former world champion escaped Spain’s David Alcaide Bermudez, 11-10, in the round of 16 before overcoming compatriot Johann Chua, 11-10, in the quarters.

The 42-year-old Orcollo, an Asian Games gold medalist, takes on Singapore’s top player Aloysius Yapp in the race-to-13 semis on Sunday (Manila time).

Orcollo had already been to the US Open finals twice in 2012 and 2014 but lost to Shane Van Boening on both occasions.

Biado shoots for a seat in the finals against Japan’s Naoyuki Oi, who is currently in the top 10 in the world.

The last time a Filipino ruled the US Open was back in 1994 courtesy of the legendary Efren “Bata” Reyes.

Filipino-Canadian Alex Pagulayan won the prestigious event in 2005 while representing Canada.

