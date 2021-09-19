BFAR-7 tells public: Properly dispose used face masks

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu –Face masks that are thrown just anywhere often end up in our seas.

And personnel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR -7) and their volunteers fished several face masks from the waters during their recent cleanup activities.

In a press release, BFAR-7 said they collected a total of 772 kilos of trash that include several face masks during their clean-up activities held from Sept. 13 to 17 in eight areas in the region in celebration of the 58th Fish Conservation Week and the International Coastal Cleanup Day.

“Apart from face masks, other wastes collected were plastic containers, food wrappers, glass bottles, diapers, worn-out garments, tin cans, and styrofoam,” the BFAR-7 statement read.

The EcoWaste Coalition earlier warned that the irresponsible disposal of the single-use masks may cause harm to others, humans and animals alike.

Personnel of BFAR-7’s Brackishwater Fish Farm in Ubay town in Bohol province collected 15 sacks of trash weighing 375 kilograms during their cleanup drive held on Sept. 13 and 14.

The BFAR-7 Bohol Provincial Fishery Office and its Central Bangus Hatchery personnel also collected 10 sacks or 40 kilograms of plastic wastes in Pangangan Island in Calape, Bohol.

Separate cleanup drives were also organized by BFAR-7’s Clarin Freshwater Fish Farm (CFFF) that is also located in Bohol province and the Multi-Species Hatchery (MSH) in Medellin, Cebu in their respective coastal community.

CFFF gathered at least 20 kilos of garbage from the Caluwasan Creek in Barangay Caluwasan while MSH-Medellin collected more than 100 kilograms of garbage from Sitio San Roque in Barangay Kawit.

On September 15, personnel from BFAR 7 – Carmen Brackishwater Fish Farm in Carmen, Cebu collected 75 kilos of garbage from the coastal areas of Barangay Cogon East.

Personnel at BFAR-7’s Negros Oriental Provincial Fishery Office also collected 15 sacks of garbage with an estimated weight of 100 kilograms in Sitio Canday-ong, Barangay Calindagan, Dumaguete City.

About 20 kilos and 42 kilos of garbage respectively were also collected by personnel of the BFAR 7 – Central Visayas Multi-Species Nursery Demonstration and Training Center in Calape and the BFAR 7 – Multi-Species Hatchery in Ubay, both in Bohol province.

