Andi and Philmar share simple joys during family picnic

CEBU CITY, Philppines—The Happy Islanders fam are showing how the simple joys of life is.

Andi Eigenmann shares on her Instagram her family’s quick picnic in the “buyodz.”

With a little blanket laid on the grass, Andi and Philmar and their children Lilo and Koa sat happily on the ground with smiles on their faces appreciating the tranquility in the “buyodz.”

The mother of three shared how fun it was seeing her son, Koa nibbling on the grass like every toddler does, and how Lilo befriended the cows and caught some “amor seco” while exploring the mountains.

Alipayo made it in time for the picnic after his trail ride and made “lamaw” (buko juice) for the fam.

“Fam picnic in the buyodz! Koa was super chill and comfy on his mat and got to taste some fresh green grass too 😂, lilo also had a blast exploring, befriending cows. Here she is in the next pic also complaining about all the amor seco (-edited cus i thought it was called morsico 🤣) stuck on her shorts 😂 we also made lamaw after papa’s trail ride.🥥,” her caption read.

The Happy Islanders Andi and Philmar, promised their subscribers and followers more videos on their Youtube channel in the coming days. /END

