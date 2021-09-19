4 tons of garbage collected from Mahiga Creek

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around three to four tons of garbage were collected from portions of the Mahiga Creek on Saturday, September 18, when the entire country conducted a nationwide clean-up efforts.

In a post on social media, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) said their employees and volunteers stationed in Mahiga Creek that is located within the boundary of the cities of Mandaue and Cebu collected trash weighing between 3,000 to 4,000 kilograms the entire day.

“Trash items collected were mostly beverage and water bottles, beverage cans, sachets, pouches, cups and plates (foam, papers & plastics), plastic utensils, plastic food containers (bleach and oil), etc. There were also damaged appliances, toys, footwears and clothings,” said MGB-7.

On Saturday, the country celebrated the International Coastal Clean-Up (ICC) day by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No, 470 series of 2003.

It is held every third Saturday of September.

Cebu City, for its part, collected a total of close to 68 tons of trash from the city’s rivers and major waterways during the activity.

