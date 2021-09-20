Scattered rains expected in Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The intertropical convergence zone and low pressure area (LPA) off Zambales will bring scattered rains to most parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.

“Ang LPA na ito ay nakapaloob pa rin or naka-embed sa intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ [na] nakakaapekto sa Southern Luzon, sa Visayas, at sa Mindanao,” said Pagasa senior weather specialist Ariel Rojas.

(This LPA is embedded in the ITCZ that affects Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.)

The LPA was spotted 280 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales at 3 a.m.

Quezon, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Western Visayas, and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and ITCZ.

The rest of the country will have fair weather, with possible isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate with 0.6 to 2.5 meter waves.

“Malaya pong makakapagpalaot ang ating mga kababayan dahil wala tayong inaasahang matatas na alon,” Rojas mentioned.

(Seafarers may freely venture out at sea because we do not expect high waves.)

No tropical cyclones are expected to form in the next two to three days, Pagasa added.

