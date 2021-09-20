Rainy Monday in Cebu, rest of Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu and the rest of the Visayas will be experiencing light to moderate rains this Monday, September 20, that will last until Tuesday, Sept. 21.

This cuddle weather is due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), says Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

“ITZC kini ang panagtagpo ng duha ka hangin gikan sa northern at southern hemisphere naka mugna ng panganod,” Eclarino said.

(ITCZ happens because of the meeting of winds coming from the northern and southern hemispheres that results to cloud formation.)

Eclarino said that the presence of a Low Pressure Area (LPA) west of Subic in Zambales is also causing the rains now experienced in Luzon.

To all those who will be heading out today, please make sure to bring umbrellas, jackets, raincoats and some extra clothes with you because it is going to be a gloomy Monday for us here in Cebu. / dcb

