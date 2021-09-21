Oliva hopes probe on Fernandez’s death to roll faster

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter, hopes that the death of lawyer Rex Fernandez will be solved soon as they noted that the investigation has stalled.

Lawyer Regal Oliva, president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter, said that the investigation on Fernandez’s murder has experienced a halt.

Oliva said immediately after the ambush they requested the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas to investigate.

However, Oliva said, that they understand the delay especially since no witness has surfaced so far who can directly pinpoint the mastermind.

“The investigation nag stall ta, you saw the caricature already nakamask man tong gunman, how would we even identify him as such, we can even mistake other people to be the gunman with that graphic sketch that the police released. I hope that this can be solved immediately,” said Oliva

Oliva said the national board of the IBP has already coordinated with the local chapter, asking them to put pressure on the case.

Oliva hopes that Fernandez’s death will be given a breakthrough just like the ambush on lawyers Luis Wee and James Joseph Cupana.

Oliva said as of the moment, the family of Fernandez has yet to reach out to them.

The IBP Cebu City Chapter president said they are ready and willing to provide any form of assistance not just to Fernandez’s family but to any other party who would seek their support.

“We wanted to be neutral but then again we also want justice because that is our brethren who was fallen on a wrongful note to be ambushed or killed in broad daylight which is very condemnable,” said Oliva.

Fernandez was killed by a still unidentified suspect in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City on August 26, 2021. /rcg

