Mandaue City to inoculate market vendors on Sept. 23

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government is bringing its inoculation drive to the city public market on Thursday, September 23, to accommodate the vendors.

In an advisory, the city’s Public Information Office said that vaccination will be held in an area located at the market’s second floor and close to the Market Administrator’s Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is scheduled this Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the same venue.

“Gi-awhag sa Dakbayan sa Mandaue ang tanan mga tindero ug tindera sa merkado publiko sa Dakbayan sa Mandaue nga magpa-rehistro ug magpabakuna batok Covid-19,” PIO said.

(We are urging all public market vendors in Mandaue City to register so they can be vaccinated against COVID-19.)

“Kini para masiguro nga maproteksyunan mo ug ang inyong mga suki.”

(This is a means to ensure your protection and that of your customers.)

