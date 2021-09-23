Chan: City hall employees to receive quincentennial bonus this year

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan assured city hall employees that they will receive their quincentennial bonus within the 4th quarter of this year.

This was confirmed by Chan in celebration of the 500th year of the Victory at Mactan.

“Dunay ma-expect, yes, dunay ma-expect,” Chan said.

Chan said that there was a delay in the disbursement of the quincentennial bonus since they prioritized allocating funds to the city’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) response.

He added that now that the year is about to end, the city can already anticipate if they have extra funds that will be allocated for the purpose.

“We are not against sa quincentennial bonus sa atong mga workers because they are also deserving, because some of them are frontliners nga nagtrabaho gyud,” he said.

Chan said that they will have available funds from their surplus that they can use for the quincentennial bonus.

Earlier, the mayor proposed a quincentennial bonus worth P25,000 for each city hall employee.

“I think it will be adjusted. Depende sa availability sa funds. For me, basta naa la’y available funds, mao lang na’y bahinon,” he said.

/bmjo

