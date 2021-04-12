Quincentennial bonus not a priority, but COVID situation is — Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will not prioritize the giving of a quincentennial bonus to employees at city hall in line with the upcoming celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan on April 27, 2021.

Chan said this after the Lapu-Lapu City Council proposed the giving of the quincentennial bonus.

He said that he would prioritize spending the city’s fund on their ongoing efforts against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Dili pa man gud ta kaseguro kung unsa gyuy estado nato kay tungod aning pandemya. It’s not our priority. our priority is our COVID situation,” Chan said.

(We cannot be sure of our situation because of the pandemic. It’s not our priority. Our priority is our COVID situation.)

Chan, however, said that the city might delay the giving of the bonus before the year would end.

He said that this could be done especially since the city could source out funds or savings that could be used for such a purpose.

“So mao na atoa sang gi-hold. If we have extra before the end of the year, probably we can ask the President to give to our workers,” he said.

(That is the reason why we put it on hold. Ife we have extra before the end of the year, probably we can ask the President to give to our workers.)

Chan has yet to determine as well how much would be the quincentennial bonus that they plan to give to their employees.

