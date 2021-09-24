GAB suspends SMB’s De Guzman for failure to attend game-fixing hearing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has temporarily barred San Miguel Beermen 3×3 player Daniel De Guzman from playing in the PBA 3×3 tournament for failing to attend a virtual meeting invitation from the sports regulating agency today, Friday, Sept. 24.

According to GAB Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra, De Guzman didn’t appear in their virtual meet invitation to answer accusations of game-fixing which went viral on social media recently.

Mitra added that GAB will blacklist De Guzman and administrative proceedings will follow. He is also prohibited from using his player’s license.

“Daniel de Guzman didn’t appear in GAB’s virtual meet invitation today. For failure to appear, he is now blacklisted and admin proceedings shall commence,” Mitra said.

“He shall not be allowed to use his license in the meantime and if proven guilty he may lose his professional basketball player’s license.”

Prior to the virtual meeting invitation, De Guzman, a 42nd overall draftee in the 2019 PBA Draft has already denied any involvement in game-fixing deals in the ongoing 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

GAB’s prohibition to let De Guzman use his professional basketball license though is temporary since he is still presumed innocent of the accusations. His license will only be revoked if he is proven guilty.

In April, GAB also investigated the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup game between the Siquijor Mystics and the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes after players were seen intentionally missing their shots which raised allegations of game-fixing.

The Mystics were perpetually banned from the VisMin Cup while multiple players from Lapu-Lapu City were meted hefty fines and suspensions. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy