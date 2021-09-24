Neri Miranda to scammed couple: ‘Kami na bahala sa inyo’

GINATILAN, CEBU — Most brides dream of a smooth and stress-free wedding just as planned.

That is why, when actress and businesswoman Neri Naig-Miranda saw the viral video of a crying bride who was allegedly scammed by a wedding coordinator in Cebu, she promptly offered her help to the newlywed.

The viral video shows that the bride was crying outside a wedding venue in Cebu City after she found out that there was no event booked for that day.

“Bilang naging bride din ako, ang pinaka ayaw natin ay mastress sa mismong kasal natin. Kahit lahat ng tao sa paligid natin, di tayo dapat binibigyan ng stress,” Miranda posted on her social media accounts.

(Since I was a bride too, what we don’t really want is to be stressed on the day of our wedding. Even all the people around us, they too would not like to give us stress.)

In her post, the actress promised to shoulder the reception, wedding cake, emcee, wedding accessories, and gifts.

She also offered the restaurant they own in Cebu to be used as the wedding reception.

“Kung sino po ang nakakakilala sa bride, pakisabi po, message po ako or my partner @jonahcbautista. Kami na bahala sa reception niya. Malapit lang naman ang @jejusamgyupsal sa lugar nila. Dun na natin ganapin ang reception nyo. Since mahigpit po ang dine in pa rin, mga 20 pax po ang kakasya sa Jeju Samgyupsal Resto po namin sa Cebu,” she said.

(For anyone, who knew the bride, please tell her, to message me or my partner @jonahcbautista. We will take care of the reception. @jejusamgyupsal is just near their place. We will hold your reception there. Since the restrictions for dine in are still strict, we can accommodate in our Jeju Samgyupsal Resto in Cebu around 20 pax.)

She assured the newlywed couple will spend nothing as they will cover all expenses.

“Wala kayong gagastusin mag-asawa. Kami na bahala. May pa-pocket money kami sa inyo kahit papaano. Wag ka nang umiyak. Kami na bahala sa inyo,” she added.

(You, newlywed couple, would not spend for anything. We’ll take care of it. We also have pocket money for you. Don’t you cry anymore. Leave it all to us.)

A lot of netizens likewise expressed their empathy to the couple, offering them free wedding services.

The bride, Cherry Pie Purisma, said that they (her and her husband) were thankful with the offers and she was “speechless” and overwhelmed with these kindhearted people.

However, she said that she was not accepting any free wedding service offers until she and her husband could settle first this problem with the wedding coordinator Naser Fuentes.

