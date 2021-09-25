Kiray Celis’ face tattooed on BF’s chest: ‘Walang sisihan ha?!’

CEBU, Philippines — Comedienne Kiray Celis took to social media to proudly announce that her boyfriend, Stephan Estopia, is getting his first tattoo.

And he wanted Celis’ face tattooed on his chest.

“FOREVER NA ITO! PINATATTOO NG BOYFRIEND KO ANG MUKHA KO! PANIZZZ! HABA NG HAIR KO! WALANG SISIHAN HA?! HAHAHAAHAHA! NUOD NG BAGONG VLOG!! LINK IN BIO!!” Celis wrote as caption to her post.

In her vlog, the actress clarified that boyfriend Estopia was the one who personally requested her face to be tattooed on his upper chest.

Celis teased her boyfriend who obviously looked nervous.

“First time ko kasi,” he said.

(It’s my first time.)

Previously, Estopia surprised Celis with 20 cakes, on her birthday last July, each of the cake bore the letters and words “Mahal na mahal kita sobra pa sa sobra.” (I love you more than you can imagine.)

Celis first opened up their relationship to the public back in 2019.

