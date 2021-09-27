NBI opens Mandaue District Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) opened its Mandaue District Office located at the back of the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex in Barangay Centro on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Lawyer Reynan Oliva, NBI-7 regional director, said the district office is the first in Cebu as other NBI district offices in Central Visayas are in Dumaguete City and Bohol.

Oliva is thankful to the Mandaue City Government as they have been wanting to have a district office before that was only made possible through Mayor Jonas Cortes’ administration.

Oliva said the opening of the district office was done to assist police in implementing peace and order in Mandaue and in northern parts of Cebu.

Oliva said aside from the investigative component, other services they offered are forensic or medicolegal, NBI clearance, question documents, among others.

Oliva said they are now accepting complaints while waiting for the order from their central office on who will be assigned in the district office.

They will also launch this October their mobile clearance for senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) who have difficulty going to the NBI clearance centers.

NBI personnel will personally visit their homes, where the NBI clearance will be obtained immediately.

Other NBI clearance centers in Mandaue are located at the J Centre Mall and Insular Square.

/bmjo

