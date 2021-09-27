Lapu closes one vax site

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already closed one of its vaccination sites located at Mactan Newtown in Barangay Mactan.

Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that they decided to close the vaccination site due to the drop in the number of people visiting the site.

“Naa na ta’y na-close nga vaccination site sa Mactan Newtown, since wala nay nagpabakuna,” Chan said.

Chan said that if in the previous months, they can vaccinate 5,000 to 7,000 individuals per day, now they can only inoculate P2,000 to P3,000 individuals.

The mayor, however, announced that the city has already inoculated more than 53 percent of its targeted population. The city’s targeted population is about 300,000 individuals.

Despite this, Chan is still confident that they can achieve herd immunity, or 70 percent of their targeted population to be inoculated, by the end of November.

Aside from this, Chan said that they will also change their strategy in their vaccination rollout.

He said that starting this week, they will now hold vaccination in different companies and locators at the Mactan Export Processing Zone.

“Siguro with that strategy, possible nga ma-hit nato kay positive man sad ang response sa atong mga companies sud sa MEPZ,” he added. /bmjo

