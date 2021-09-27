Fitness gym ready for use of Mandaue City employees, athletes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City’s Fitness Gym for city employees and athletes has been turned over by the Department of General Services to the city’s Sports Commission on Monday, September 27, 2021.

The city’s Fitness Gym is located in front of the newly opened NBI district office at the Mandaue City’s Cultural and Sports Complex in Barangay Centro.

City athletes and employees can use the gym for free while others can apply for a membership.

Florentino “Junjun” De Lapaz Jr., Sports commission chairman, said since contact sports were not allowed, they decided to construct a fitness gym for the city’s employees and athletes especially that they were very exposed to the public and the virus.

De Lapaz said being healthy would be very important in this time of pandemic to fight against any viruses especially COVID-19.

De Lapaz said those who would want to use the gym would just need to present their government ID and vaccination card.

He said only eight people practicing social distancing could enter the gym at a time.

De Lapaz said the gym would be open every Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m to 8 p.m.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the final guidelines were still being developed.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Fitness Gym sa Mandaue

New boxing gym opens for fighters with big dreams

Angel Locsin on her health and fitness journey: ‘Love every inch of you’

Julia Montes starts fitness journey

Bea Alonzo shares her fitness journey in recent vlog

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy