Comelec set to extend voter registration until Oct. 31 – Sen. Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc will pass a resolution extending the voter registration period until October 31, 2021, Senator Imee Marcos said Tuesday.

Marcos, chairperson of the Senate Electoral Reforms Committee, cited information she received from Comelec Director Teopisto Elnas Jr.

“Director Elnas has just called me to inform us that the Commissioners en banc will pass a resolution tomorrow extending the registration to October 31,” the senator said in a statement.

This comes after the Senate and the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading bills seeking a one-month extension of the registration of voters.

In a budget hearing last Friday, Comelec chairman Sheriff Abas said the poll body will have no choice but to follow the proposed extension should it be signed into law.

Abas, however, reiterated the poll body’s proposed compromise of opening the voter registration for one more week after the filing of the certificates of candidacy scheduled on October 1 to 8.

“Wala po kaming luxury of time,” (We don’t have the luxury of time),” he told senators, citing the Comelec’s tight timeline ahead of the 2022 elections.

On Tuesday, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez confirmed that the poll body will “likely” grant an extension but did not provide details.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy