Maureen Wroblewitz shares good new memories of Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Pangasinan Maureen Wroblewitz is having the best time of her life in Bohol.

With just two days left to the coronation night, Wroblewitz is all smiles as she takes in every experience she has in Bohol.

“Today was very eventful ☀️ it’s my third time in Bohol and I’m glad we were able to learn more about the province and go to places I haven’t been to,” reads her caption.

She posted photos of her on her Instagram account, on Monday, September 27, 2021.

The beauty queens were able to visit the Punta Cruz Tower, went dolphin watching, marvel on some amazing and talented dancers.

“I found my new motto, we went to the beautiful Loon Church and I made my wish (which I always do when I visit a new church) ✨,” she adds.

In one of her IG posts, Wroblewitz is seen standing on a concrete barrier with a text that read, “Grow bigger than your fear.”

In her red long dress, her hair down and a beautiful smile, Wroblewitz is indeed enjoying every minute of her MUP journey. /bmjo

