Daniel Padilla talks about golf, life in Zanjoe Marudo’s YT channel

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Daniel Padilla sits down for Zanjoe Marudo’s vlog together with one of their close friends, Huybs Azarcon.

The vlog “A Daniel Day Padilla” uploaded on Sunday, September 26, shows a casual conversation between friends.

The boys’ topic? Golf.

Padilla, a newbie, talks about how he is learning to play golf.

“Mga two months palang baka masaydong maaga pa para sabihin ko na gusto ko na siya,”

“Form of meditation relaxation at tsaka andun ka escape sa lahat nang iniisip mo,” he adds.

On the first part of the video, clips of Marudo, Padilla and Azarcon were shown while they were playing golf.

Padilla said that Marudo and Azarcon influenced him to try the sport.

He said that playing golf has taught him how to manage his. It also taught him the importance of discipline because one has to wake up earlier than usual.

The 26-year-old actor also shared how he has managed to incorporate playing golf into his life as a young star.

“Ako pare kung pano ko inincorporate yung golf sa’kin, kagaya sa golf, bagohan lang ako. Marami pa akong dapat ma tutunan kagaya ng buhay ko ngayon,” he said.

He said that by playing golf he is also able to bond and spend more quality time with his father Rommel Padilla. / dcb