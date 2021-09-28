Toledo City Trojans out to reclaim third spot from Naki Warriors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans eye to reclaim the third spot in the southern division rankings from fellow Cebu-based squad, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors, in tomorrow’s online chess action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference.

The Naki Warriors dislodged the Trojans in the southern division standings following their double victory on Saturday.

However, the Trojans’ scheduled matches tomorrow give them a brighter chance to reclaim the No. 3 spot as they face lower-ranked teams in No. 8 Palawan Queen’s Gambit in game one and No. 5 Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates in game two.

The Naki Warriors have a 5-2 (win-loss) record to grab the third spot in the standings, while Toledo City follows at fourth place with a, 4-3 record.

In contrast, Lapu-Lapu will have a tougher task tomorrow as they take on Cebu-based Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, in their first match and the Iloilo Kisela Knights the reigning overall champions, in their second game.

Iloilo and the Negros Kingsmen both have 6-0 records with the latter occupying the No. 2 spot in the standings. Iloilo took the temporary top spot for having higher accumulated points of 100 over Negros’s 92.5.

The Dagami Warriors, the No. 7 team in the southern division, will take on the bottom-ranked Mindoro Tamaraws in their second match.

Cordova has a 2-4 record while Mindoro is still winless in six outings.

On the other hand, the struggling Cebu City Machers, the No. 10 team in the southern division, are also seeking their first win in six matches.

They are scheduled to play the Tamaraws tomorrow in game one and the Kingsmen in game two. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Trojans eye upset win against Dagami Warriors in Wesley So Cup

Toledo Trojans split matches, land in third spot in PCAP online chess tourney

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy