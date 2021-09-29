CCPO exec to request extension of police augmentation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that they are requesting the city government to extend the police augmentation since their deployment will end on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, said that they will be requesting the city government for the extension of at least 280 augmented personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-7).

To recall, at least 280 augmented personnel from the RMFB-7 are deployed in Cebu City streets to help the local police and the Task Force Kasaligan in manning and securing the interior areas of the city.

The deployment of these augmented personnel will end on Thursday, September 30, which is also the duration of Acting Mayor Michael Rama’s Executive Order 142.

Ligan said that the extension of deployment is vital, especially with the coming activities here in Cebu City.

“Our augmentation personnel from RMFB-7 will end up tomorrow, September 30. However, we will request to the city mayor for the extension para sa muabot pa nga nga activity coming ang dagkong activity sa syudad sa Sugbo ( for the coming big activities in the city of Cebu). Paninguhaon nga mu extend pa ang atoang augmentation personnel. Makatabang sa atoang enforcement ( We will ask to extend the augmentation of our personnel to help with our enforcement),” Ligan said.

Ligan is referring to the coming filing of candidacy from October 1 to 8 and the coming All Souls and All Saints Day and Christmas Day.



Ligan also said that the augmented personnel are also of great help in their anti-criminality operations and in maintaining the compliance of health protocols.

He added that they have recorded not more than 20 crimes for the past week in Cebu City.

This means a 97% crime clearance efficiency which means they already identified suspects and cases have been filed but none has been arrested.

The CCPO also reached 80.2% for their crime solution efficiency which means suspects are already arrested and they are also charged before the prosecution office.

Ligan said they need to maintain this good performance and at the same time keep the people follow the health protocols. /rcg

