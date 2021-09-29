Vega is new PRO-7 director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega is the new Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director effective September 29, 2021.

Police General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), presided over today’s turnover ceremony at the PRO-7 headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña, Cebu City.

Vega is a former deputy Comptroller at Camp Crame and a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1991. He was assigned in different police units nationwide.

Vega, in an interview with the media, said that he will be meeting with all officers of the police units in Central Visayas tomorrow, September 30, to further assess what needs to be done under his leadership.

Admitting that he did not expect to assume this position, Vega said he needs to assess the peace and order situation in Central Visayas first together with his officers. This includes safety measures implemented in this pandemic.

”I need to assess first kung ano yung nandito. Para kasi yang binigyan ka ng sasakyan, di mo naman pwedeng patakbuhin agad iyan. Titingnan mo muna kung lahat ng parts ay umaandar. So daha-dahan lang. Tomorrow, we will be having a conference, so i a-assess natin lahat,” Vega said.

Vega added that he will continue Eleazar’s Intensified Cleanliness Policy among his personnel.

Aside from assessing the programs and campaigns that he will pursue, Vega said that he will also be assessing the performance of the police officials in Central Visayas.

Vega succeeded Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo who is set to retire. /rcg

