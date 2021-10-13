Give yourself love at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan

You deserve a much-needed breather, a getaway that will disconnect you from the world and reconnect with yourself.

With the challenges of everyday life, it’s so easy to forget how to take things easy, and forget to take care of ourselves and our well-being. What better way to heal your mind, body, and soul, than to rejuvenate and recharge in Azure Beach Club. This vacation destination in Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu, is guaranteed to give you the rest you need to be the best version of yourself.

Here are four reasons why Azure is the perfect place to take some time for yourself outdoors, and destress with a stunning view of the sky touching the sea.

Escape the big city rush

Leave your stress at the lobby because nothing says “escape” like a day in Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s Azure Beach Club. Just the thought of the sound of inviting waves, the feeling of the warm sand between our toes, and the panorama of the clear blue ocean are enough to put us at ease. What more when you get to actually experience it at a premier resort in Cebu?

Within an hour of driving from the metro, you can lounge on the white-sand beachfront with a good book. You are guaranteed to destress, and be reminded of all the good things we have yet to experience in life. If you are in need of a break, don’t worry because Azure is not far away.

To enjoy a much-needed day of relaxation, know more about Crimson Resort's leisure packages

Boost your mood instantly

Crimson Resort’s Azure Beach Club maximizes the view and location with its quality service and top-notch amenities like the resort’s infinity pool surrounded by stone decking with views towards the famed Mactan waters, and theater kitchen and rock bar. Witness the talent and sophistication of Azure’s chefs as they whip up dinner in front of your very eyes, and order a refreshing beverage at the rock bar that overlooks breathtaking scenery of nature in its purest form. Your time at Azure will give you a summer state of mind, no matter when you go and who you go with. But if you would opt to go alone, the Azure staff are friendly and approachable enough to assure that your time in this lavish retreat will be worth it. Their hospitality can turn any frown upside down.

Visit Crimson Mactan's website to avail of Azure Beach Club's day use package.

Relish on a dining indulgence and a well-deserved treat at Azure.

Feel refreshed and recharged

Staying outdoors and being one with nature is beneficial for the body and mind. So grab a seat on one of Azure’s classy chairs and sun loungers and bask in the dreamy ambiance of the sea with a refreshing beverage in hand.

From fresh fruit smoothies to exotic dishes, the original creations at Azure Beach Club are luxury at its finest. The sumptuous range of modern Asian fusion cuisine, specifically Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, curated and crafted by world-class chefs at Azure. Indulge in the Tuna Tataki, which is a beautifully prepared platter of cooked tuna slathered with gochujang-miso and fish roe. No wonder it’s one of their signature dishes. Another one of their signature dishes is a seafood selection, a generous serving of the ocean’s finest.

Either by the poolside or by the ocean, keep your blues at bay and indulge in luxurious meals at Azure. To view their wide selection of food and drinks, visit their website here.

Treat yourself

Just because you’re relaxing doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Azure Beach Club’s al fresco area gives you opulence outdoors, and their interiors are snazzy enough to make anyone feel like a VIP Get the best of both worlds in Azure, where you can not only relax and tan under the sultry heat of the sun, but also let loose in style with background music playing as the sun sets, painting the sky a warm combination of blue and orange.

In the current state of our reality, taking care of oneself is essential. Good health doesn’t stop at physical wellness, it’s mental too…. So always remember to make time for yourself and create meaningful memories that will last for a lifetime.