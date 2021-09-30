Tips for couples: How to get the right wedding coordinator, avoid getting scammed

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Wedding coordinators here are encouraging couples to seek word-of-mouth referrals apart from doing online research to avoid being scammed.

Two wedding coordinators here shared similar tips on how couples could find credible coordinators to plan and execute everything necessary for their big day.

Carlo Abaquita, wedding coordinator from Unique Wedding and Events, told CDN Digital that while social media was available for couples to check the work of a wedding coordinator, they should also seek recommendations through the word-of-mouth referrals.

“DO YOUR RESEARCH REALLY WELL. Social media is readily available for you to check the work of the wedding coordinator. A simple search on Facebook will show you the quality of all his work and his brand by reading the feedbacks/reviews of other couples,” Abaquita said.

“And SEEK RECOMMENDATIONS through the word-of-mouth referrals from other couples. Ask people around. Using a wedding coordinator that already has rave reviews from other couples is an excellent way to ensure a fabulous wedding experience, and most importantly, it will give you peace of mind that you are in the right hands, he said.

“I know the process can feel complicated and overwhelming for couples, but it doesn’t have to! Pick a credible wedding coordinator and you can just focus on enjoying this magical moment while we do the rest,” Abaquita added.

Dhes Dela Torre, wedding planner/proprietor from Dhes Art Style, said that it would also be best to ask referrals from previous clients to ensure the credibility of a wedding planner/coordinator.

Torre also urged couples to communicate their expectations concerning their budget so as to avoid future misunderstandings with the coordinator.

“To avoid the expectation vs reality, couple need to do a bit of research so that they can get ideas on what services they need, not really needed, and not on priority. Added to that, the client can go through word-of-mouth or ask referrals from past clients to insure credibility of the planner,” said Dela Torre.

While involving themselves in the planning, couples should be aware of changes, which is why, Dela Torre encouraged them to create a group chat with the planner, that they may be updated from time to time.

She, however, emphasized that couples should meet their planner face-to-face, saying that it would be important to have the same vision with the planner who could work with your budget.

Since every wedding schedule is unique and has common problems, Dela Torre said the only way for a successful wedding would be to plan ahead and to always have an option and solution.

It can be recalled that two couples here were recently ‘scammed’ by their wedding coordinators.

On September 22, a bride from Minglanilla town in southern Cebu cried in frustration after learning that their wedding coordinator did not book their (the newlywed couple’s) reception venue and did not pay other wedding suppliers of the gown, flowers, as well as videographer and photographer, and makeup artists.

A week later, another couple from Cebu City sought the help of local authorities in locating their wedding coordinator whom they accused of ‘scamming’ them.

The couple claimed that their wedding coordinator could no longer be reached by phone and through his social media accounts since Tuesday, September 28, weeks before their supposed wedding on October 23.

The couple also found out that the coordinator made no reservation at their supposed wedding reception, did not register nor schedule them in church, and did not pay their other suppliers as well.

