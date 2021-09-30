Kisses Delavin ends MUP journey in Top 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Kirsten “Kisses” Delavin ends her Miss Universe Philippines journey in Top 10.

The 28 ladies were trimmed down to Top 16 and then to Top 10 and finally to Top 5.

The five finalists are Steffi Aberasturi (Cebu Province), Beatrice Gomez (Cebu City), Katrina Dimaranan (Taguig), Victoria Vincent (Cavite) and Maureen Wroblewitz (Pangasinan).

Kisses won several special awards including Miss Photogenic, Miss Luxxe White, Miss Universe Philippines Lazada and Miss Red Fox Labs.

The Miss Universe Philippines finals night is streamed live at the Hennan Resort in Panglao, Bohol on Thursday, September 30, 2021. /rcg

