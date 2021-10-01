Miss Universe Ph 2021: How Top 5 answer Q&A portion

CEBU, Philippines — Out of the original 28 candidates, five remain on stage for the question and answer segment of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 grand coronation night which would generally determine their chances of winning the crown.

This year’s coronation night was held at the Hennan Resorts on Thursday night, September 30 in Panglao, Bohol.

“This is your last chance to convince the judges that you deserve the crown,” host KC Montero said during the pageant’s final round.

Five phenomenal queens responded to questions regarding empowering young women, how to inspire others, inspiring qualities, and their journey throughout the pageant.

Each of them was given 30 seconds to answer the question.

In case you missed last night’s final round, here is how the candidates flaunted their question and answer skills.

STEFFI ABERASTURI: 2ND RUNNER UP

Question: How will you empower young women and help them become more socially aware?

Steffi: “Hello, good evening everyone. Now, social media, this tool has been a driving force in all of us, but we have to draw a borderline so that this youth will not take advantage of the social media. We have to see social media like how it is, the way it is designed, and that is to unite people and never to divide us in the first place. We have to be responsible users.”

MAUREEN WROBLEWITZ: 1ST RUNNER UP

Question: If you win the crown tonight, how would you inspire other women to get out of their comfort zone?

Maureen: “Just me being here, I am getting out of my comfort zone. I am conquering my fear because I am afraid to talk in front of a lot of people. But I hope that through me, I can inspire so many to do the same, to achieve their dreams but to also reach for the universe.”

VICTORIA VELASQUES VINCENT: MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES CHARITY

Question: In your journey to be Miss Universe Philippines, what has been the most inspiring part and why?

Victoria: “the people that I’ve met and stories that I’ve heard especially during the pandemic, people have risen to overcome everything that they’ve gone through, and I’m someone…I’ve been incredibly privileged and I haven’t had to go through that many issues in my life, but meeting so many people who have had so many battles, hearing their stories and hearing how they overcame them, that’s what inspires me, that’s what inspires me to continue to help Filipinos in the way that I know how, which is through my advocacy, through architecture and heritage conservation.”

KATRINA DIMARANAN: MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES TOURISM

Question: What do you think is the most inspiring quality that a Miss Universe Philippines should possess, and why?

Katrina: “It would have to be the ability to have compassion and relate to other people because as we know, Miss Universe has to be able to connect with people in all different countries, from all different classes. So I would have to say relatability and compassion, because as a Miss Universe, it’s your job to inspire others and to genuinely want to help. Whether it be through organizations or any companies, or groups of people. So there you go, compassion, and of course… thank you”

BEATRICE LUIGI GOMEZ: MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2021

Question: If, during your reign as Miss Universe Philippines, things happen in your life that make you sad and uninspired, how would you be able to continue inspiring others?

Beatrice: “It is very evident that all of us went through difficulties during this pandemic, but it is also proof that we are able to rise to the occasion, and if anything happened to me during my reign, I will not give up and inspire others by rising to the problems that I am encountering and by inspiring them that what you are going through, you will be able to overcome it.” /rcg

