NBI-7 chief to file ‘estafa’ case if wedding coordinator won’t show up at office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has warned the wedding coordinator accused of ‘scamming’ at least three couples, that they will file a case of ‘estafa’ should the latter not cooperate with them.

NBI-7 Director Renan Oliva said on Friday, October 1, that they would be filing a case of ‘estafa’ should the wedding coordinator, whom the couples identified as Jayson “Jhaycie” Villasan Saramosing, will not show up at their office.

Oliva said they would be inviting Saramosing to their office and get his statement concerning the accusations against him.

“According to them, nausab na kuno ang contact details, so we will try to locate him kon asa na siya ron kay ipatawag nato, paminawon nato iyang side based sa mga allegations nga gi-file sa complainants,” he said.

(According to them, the contact details have already been changed, so we will try to locate him on where he is right now because we will call him to visit the office and we will hear his side based on the allegations of the complainants who filed a complaint against him.)

“If dili motungha, based on the evidence nga makuha nato [from the complainants], i-file nato ang kaso nga estafa,” the NBI-7 chief added.

(If he will not show up at the office, then based on the evidence that we gathered [from the complainants], then we will file a case of estafa against him.)

Oliva made the statement after the three couples, who were allegedly ‘scammed’ around P500,000 by the same coordinator, filed their complaints on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Leira Mae Pino, the soon-to-be bride in Cebu City that was allegedly scammed with almost P200,000, said they would push through with the filing of cases against the coordinator.

She urged Saramosing, who recently asked them for forgiveness, to face all that he had victimized that they could draft a refund contract.

Pino, and her partner, Jeznel Lorenz Tano, are supposed to be wed on October 23.

Another couple from Minglanilla, Rima Milloren and her partner Luke Cadiz, who are set to be wed in December, were also ‘scammed with P53,000, more than a half of P100,000 wedding package of Saramosing.

A couple from Carcar City, Abigail Pangue and King Edward Corella, who are also supposed to be wed in November, were ‘scammed’ by the coordinator with almost P300,000.

Noting the rise of fraud transaction nowadays, Oliva urged couples to verify if the wedding coordinator that they would be transacting was legitimate.

“Karong mga panahona, we observed there is a rise of fraud transactions, whether online fraud transactions ug kanang personal transactions… Always be careful when dealing with [suppliers], specially sa online where wala nimo ma meet face to face ang imong ka transact,” the NBI-7 chief said.

(During these times, we observed that there is a rise of fraud transactions, whether online fraud transactions and personal transactions … Always be careful when dealing with [suppliers], specially those online where you have not met face to face in your transaction.)

Oliva said they should not rely on social media and that they should verify if the suppliers had secured business permits from the concerned government agencies.

“Kon business nga wedding planner, naa gyud na sila’y business permit. Verify lang gyud, you always verify. We have government agencies which we can verify like DTI, business permit sections, i-check gyud kay you can come to the office to check nimo throughout sa amoa kon naa ba ni siya’y NBI clearance kay one requirement for a business permit is the NBI clearance,” the regional director added.

(In the business of wedding planner, they have to have a business permit. You should verify, you always verify. We have government agencies, which we can verify like DTI [Department of Trade and Industry], business permit sections, you should check these and you can come to the office to check through us if he has an NBI clearance because that is one requirement for a business permit.)

