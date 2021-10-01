Lapu-Lapu offers free vaccination certificates to OFWs, travelers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government now offers a free vaccination certificate for international workers and travelers.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC) chairperson Cindi Chan formally attended the soft opening Friday of VAXCERT.PH, at the E-Library located at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

Mayor Chan said priority for now, would be OFWs and international travelers. But on October 4, the grand opening of VAXCERT.PH, everyone will be served.

Mayor said VAXCERT.PH issues COVID-19 vaccination certificate for Overseas Foreign Workers (OFW), domestic and international tourists.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy chief of the Local Vaccination Operations Center (LVOC), said applicants would only need to submit their valid ID, and vaccination card. Card’s second dose must be more than 48 hours.

Applicants must be vaccinated in Lapu-Lapu and the cards must be issued in any Lapu-Lapu City vaccination centers.

“Mao ni inyong bitbiton once na mo-travel mo here or abroad,” the mayor said.

(This is what you will bring once you travel here and abroad.)

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), however, reminded the public that information shown in the digital vaccination certificate was private and sensitive and the public should avoid posting this on social media.

Mayor said a DICT frontliner would entertain applicants to ask for requirements and would print the certificate.

“This is our opportunity para din a ta ma-hazzle sa pagbiyahe,” said Mayor Chan.

(This is our opportunity so that we will not be hassled in our travels.)

The mayor warned though against those who would make fake vaccination certificates because the police would surely arrest and prosecute them.

