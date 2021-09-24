VaxCertph booth launched in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has launched a VaxCertph booth on Friday, September 24, 2021, for Overseas Filipino Workers, international travelers, and international seafarers who need COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Mayor Jonas Cortes was the first to try to get his COVID-19 vaccination certificate at the booth located inside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Mandaue City adopted the VAXCERTPH app to prevent illegal activities such as counterfeiting of Vaccination Cards.

A VaxCert has a unique security code to prevent it from being faked.

OFWs and international travelers can walk-in, and just make sure to bring their vaccination card or they can register online at https://vaxcert.doh.gov.ph/.

For just a few minutes they can already get their vaccination certificates.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated individuals may also request for a vaccination card with QR code. The city’s previous vaccination card has no QR code.

They can register at http://tinyurl.com/MandaueQRVax

The city’s Vaccine Operation Center would send a message once the new vaccination card is ready for pick-up at the city’s Cultural and Sports Complex.

For those who lost their vaccination cards, they need to secure an Affidavit of Loss.

RELATED STORIES

Gov’t irons out VaxCertPH system for launch in more regions

Mandaue City to inoculate market vendors on Sept. 23

Mandaue PIO: 50% of city’s eligible population now fully vaccinated

Mandaue to PUV drivers get vaccinated at ‘Bakuna, Bai!’

Cortes to Mandauehanons: It is our moral obligation to continue the city’s progress

Oplan Panghimangno and Sita effective in lowering COVID-19 cases in Mandaue City

Cortes reports drop in Mandaue City’s active cases

Night shift vaccination in Mandaue starts tonight

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy