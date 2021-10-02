Raffy Tulfo files candidacy for senator

By: John Eric Mendoza - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | October 02,2021 - 02:31 PM

Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo files his certificate of candidacy for senator. Image from John Eric Mendoza

 

MANILA, Philippines — Riding high on the result of a recent public opinion survey that showed him at the top of the senatorial race, broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator on Saturday.

Tulfo arrived at the Harbor Garden Tent in Sofitel hotel in Pasay City to file his COC.

Tulfo topped the recent Pulse Asia survey of the most preferred senatorial candidates, garnering a 55.2 percent rating. EDV

