Dynamic Herb FC: Preparations main challenge in PFL debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Focusing on their ultimate goals and keeping themselves motivated have been the driving force of Cebu’s very own Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club to overcome the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their guesting with CDN Sports Talk on Wednesday, the team captain Evren Tasci said that their main challenge in debuting in the Philippines’ Football League (PFL) is not the competition itself but the preparations.

It is due to the health and safety restrictions that the IATF imposed for pro teams and athletes in the country that kept them from training in full swing these past couple of months.

“It’s been difficult of course, everything’s on and off. IATF is keeping us on a leash. As much as we want to train everday, but the cases rise again, so our training cuts off,” said Tasci.

But it’s safe to say also that we’re lucky and blessed enough for having our home pitch.”

He was joined by his brother and teammate Baris along with Kintaro Miyagi (striker/forward), Nathanael Ace Villanueva (goalkeeper), and Kore Marius Kore (forward/striker) graced the bi-weekly sports show that features Cebu’s brightest sports stars.

Dynamic Herb FC: Motivated young team

Despite fielding a relatively younger roster, the DH Cebu FC said that being a first-timer in the PFL would be their main advantage.

Evren, the son of the club’s technical director Ugur Tasci, said that their advantage over the more experienced clubs competing in the PFL was their hunger and enthusiasm to play in the league.

“Definitely expect a very motivated team, because it’s our debut in the PFL. Everyone here is motivated and excited. A lot of us players are first time professional players. We’re excited and motivated,” Evren said.

“We hope we can give Cebuanos an exciting match. We are working hard, we can definitely give the Cebuanos a competitive and exciting season in the PFL,” he said.

The club’s main goal of competing in the PFL is to place in the top three or become champions.

Part of their long-term goals is to compete in international tournaments such as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup and the Suzuki Cup and represent the country.

“We want to play for any tournaments available. not just PFL. Other than PFL, we want to participate in the Suzuki Cup and the AFC Cup. Any other tournaments we could join, we would definitely try to participate,” said Baris.

Although there is no exact date of the PFL’s start, the team continues to make the most of their limited time in training at their home pitch, the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties in Cebu City, in a semi-bubble environment.

/dbs

