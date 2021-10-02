Woman nabbed with P1.02M worth of ‘shabu’ in Dumaguete City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 24-year-old woman was arrested after Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) agents seized 150 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.02 million inside her residence in Sitio Canday-ong, Barangay Calindagan in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, identified the suspect as Jhaya Aguilar, 24, jobless. Jhaya is the younger sister of Jhelbert Aguilar, 29, who was arrested last September 1 also for illegal drugs in the same barangay.

Police said Jhelbert was capable of disposing of 50 to 100 grams of ‘shabu’ per week. He was arrested with around 100 grams of ‘shabu’ worth P680,000.

Jaya was nabbed with 15 packs of ‘shabu’ inside her house during the implementation of a search warrant served against her. Alcantara refused to name the judge who issued the search warrant for security purposes.

Alcantara further said that they already received reports of Jhaya’s involvement in illegal drug trading even before his brother was arrested last September 1. The said reports were then confirmed after Jhelbert was nabbed.

According to Alcantara, Jhaya can dispose of around 500 grams of ‘shabu’ per month in the neighboring areas in Dumaguete City.

At around 10 a.m. on October 2, operatives seized 15 packs of suspected shabu from her weighing around 150 grams with an estimated value of P1,020,000.

Jhaya is currently detained at the Dumaguete City Police Station for violating Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Alcantara further said that Jhaya’s alleged source of illegal drugs is based in Metro Manila. She did not disclose additional information so as not to jeopardize their follow-up operation. /rcg

