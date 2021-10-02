PDEA-7: 155 kilos of shabu seized in Cavite, Lapu-Lapu busts seen to reduce drug supply in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 155.1 kilos of suspected shabu confiscated in two anti-illegal drug operations on Friday, October 1, in Bacoor City in Cavite and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu will further reduce the supply of illegal drugs in Central Visayas.

Leia Alcantara, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) spokesperson, said that this was expected to happen because the main illegal drugs supplier in the region came from Manila.

Alcantara said that the market value of the total suspected shabu confiscated on that day was estimated to be P1.069 billion.

She said that this would surely reduce further the supply of shabu in Central Visayas, which had already gone down as shown by the comparison of how many kilos of shabu were confiscated from January 2020 to August 2020 and January 2021 to August 2021.

According to the PDEA-7, the drug haul for the 2020 period was 116,395.6 grams or an estimated 116.4 kilos while in the 2021 period, only 63,751.33 grams or an estimated 64 kilos of shabu were confiscated.

Alcantara said that these shows that the authorities’ — PDEA-7 and police — operations had reduced the supply of drugs in the region.

“We have monitored reduced volume of drugs following major anti-illegal drug operations in Metro Manila and in Cebu, this year and also last year, including the 12 kilos of shabu intercepted in August 2020 and the recent operation in Lapu-Lapu City,” Alcantara said.

She said the Bacoor City, Cavite anti-illegal drug operation on October 1 would be expected to affect further the drug supply in Central Visayas.

PDEA Cavite confiscated 149 kilos of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P1.028 billion during the Bacoor City operation.

PDEA Cavite operatives also arrested Jorlan San Jose, 26; Joseph Maurin, 38; and Joan Lumanog, 27; during the buy-bust operation.

All three suspects are residents of Barangay Dominorig, Talakag town in Bukidnon Province in North Central Mindanao.

A few hours later after the Cavite operation, PDEA-7, Lapu-Lapu police and other law enforcement agencies conducted two joint operations in Lapu-Lapu City which yielded 6.1 kilos of shabu and the arrest of three persons.

First to fall was Esterlita Millanes, 40, who was caught with 2.1 kilos of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation at past 2 p.m. in Sangi Road, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

About two hours later, the same operatives conducted another buy-bust operation in Sitio Mustang, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City where they caught two persons with 4 kilos of suspected shabu.

Those arrested were Reny Nabor, 48, and Rhodora Dayuha, 50.

PDEA-7 said the estimated market value of the confiscated shabu in the two operations was P41.5 million.

The three suspects were detained at the Lapu-Lapu Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Alcantara, meanwhile, said that the operations were the result of their thrust against illegal drugs where all units would be targeting all parts of the drug chain — the source, middlemen and the market.

Alcantara said that PDEA-7 had been in constant coordination with the local police on the campaign against illegal drugs.

This is shown in the recent Lapu-Lapu buy-busts where the joint operation was led by Police Major Joey Bicoy, LLCPO City Intelligence Unit chief and Police Lieutenant Noah Añana.

Personnel from the Naval Force Central Visayas (Navforcen), AFP Visayas Command, the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas and the NISG Central also participated in the joint Lapu-Lapu operations.

RELATED STORIES

PDEA-7: Drug dens our priority targets

Police attack supply, demand sides of illegal drugs in Cebu City

4 Chinese killed, 3 arrested in largest drug sting; P3.944 billion meth seized

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy