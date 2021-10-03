Mangubat to fight Villanueva in Kumbati 11 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Omega Boxing Gym’s knockout artist Tomjune “Wardog” Mangubat will test his mettle against Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Allan Villanueva in the upcoming “Kumbati 11” fight card of the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) on Oct. 22 in Mandaue City.

The 24-year-old Mangubat of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon is looking to extend his three-fight winning streak by taking on an equally younger and dangerous opponent in Villanueva.

They will clash for 10 rounds in the undercard of “Kumbati 11” that will headline Christian Araneta vs Arnold Garde.

Mangubat holds a record of 14 wins with 11 knockouts coupled with 2 defeats and 1 draw. His last bout was against Ernie Sanchez in July where he won via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Villanueva, 25, is seeking redemption after losing to Mangubat’s stablemate Carlo Bacaro last March via unanimous decision which served as his lone defeat with 11 wins and 8 knockouts.

On the other hand, Omega Boxing Gym’s rising prospect Franco Serafica will take on journeyman John Kenan Villaflor for eight rounds in the undercard of the Oct. 22 event.

Serafica (6-1,3KOs) is fresh from a victory in July after beating Jeffrey Stella in the undercard of Kumbati 10.

Villaflor (8-7-4,2KOs) lost his two most recent bouts that were both held abroad.

Also featured in Kumbati 11 is the unbeaten Benny “The Bull” Cañete (3-0,2KOs) of Omega Boxing Gym who will square off against Mark Jequinto (4-7-1). They will fight for six rounds in the undercard.

/dbs

