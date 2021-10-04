Pet friendly: Goat turns heads while strolling in Cebu mall

Cebu City, Philippines— A goat inside a mall?

Why not?

This is what a netizen stumbled upon on Sunday, October 3, 2021, inside the SM Seaside City Cebu, which is one of many pet-friendly malls here.

The kid was spotted by netizen Philip Rodrigues sporting a green sweater and on a diaper strolling casually on the mall’s corridors.

He was fascinated of this unusual mall-goer and immediately took photos to share on social media.

A goat in a mall? YES! LOOK: A goat in a comfy sweater was seen strolling along the mall corridors of SM Seaside… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, October 3, 2021

“Its Goot the Wonderful. A pet goat shopping in SM Seaside,” read the caption of his Facebook post.

‘Goat Da Wanderpol’ is the title of a famous Cebuanovela.

This goat may not give us gold like that of the famous TV series, but it surely gave mall goers and netizens a much needed breather.

In some FB posts, the goat was also photographed while on the escalator following its owner.

Mall goers who saw the kid inside the mall said it was such a good surprise seeing a different kind of pet strolling inside a busy mall.

So what’s next? A pet horse perhaps?

/bmjo